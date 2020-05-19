Share:

PESHAWAR - A new gas pipeline of 8-inch diameter is being laid to resolve the persistent is­sue of low pressure of Sui Gas at Saidu Sharif and Mingora areas of district Swat during the winter season, where­as the work on the supply of Sui Gas to Matta area is in progress.

This was revealed in a call on meeting of Federal Minister for Energy and Pow­er, Umar Ayub Khan with KP Chief Minis­ter Mahmood Khan held here on Monday.

The CM pointed out the long due is­sue of low gas pressure at Saidu Sha­rif and Mingora as well as in Peshawar and stressed the need for necessary measures to resolve the issue on per­manent basis.