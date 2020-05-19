PESHAWAR - A new gas pipeline of 8-inch diameter is being laid to resolve the persistent issue of low pressure of Sui Gas at Saidu Sharif and Mingora areas of district Swat during the winter season, whereas the work on the supply of Sui Gas to Matta area is in progress.
This was revealed in a call on meeting of Federal Minister for Energy and Power, Umar Ayub Khan with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan held here on Monday.
The CM pointed out the long due issue of low gas pressure at Saidu Sharif and Mingora as well as in Peshawar and stressed the need for necessary measures to resolve the issue on permanent basis.