Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will contribute four rupees to every rupee donated in COVID Relief Fund.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the relief fund has been fixed for the deserving people who have been laid off due to the lockdown.
Yesterday I met recipients of #EhsaasEmergencyCash Category IV for labourers laid off work, funded by Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. For every rupee donated, govt will give 4 more. Ehsaas data & transparency rules apply fully. Applications are open at https://t.co/yQ1oWiVt8w— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2020