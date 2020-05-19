Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered police authorities to resolve the issue of promotion of police inspector, who was denied promotion for being a complaint in state FIR and accused in second FIR of 2014 Model Town case. The court ordered authorities to resolve the issue by June 11, otherwise, the court would decide the matter in accordance with law. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders on a petition filed by Inspector Rizwan Qadir challenging denial of promotion to him for being a complainant in state FIR and accused in second FIR of 2014 Model Town case. At the outset of proceedings, Additional Inspector General of police (AIG) Establishment along with law officer appeared before the court. The law officer admitted that co-accused were promoted to the next rank by mistake. At this, the court observed that the law was equal for all, adding that how you could promote one and denied other.