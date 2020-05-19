Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan questioned the authorities on Tuesday regarding the provision of facilities at the coronavirus quarantine centres across the country to isolate and treat patients.

The five-member bench of the apex court resumed hearing the suo moto case today, where the National Disaster Management Authority’s Chairman Lt. General Mohammad Afzal was also present.

“The videos on social media are depicting the dire condition of the quarantine centres,” remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

The CJP said that at the quarantine centres, people are not getting basic facilities such as running water and clean washrooms.

“Our concern is not related to the expenditure, it is about the quality of services,” said the top judge to the officials present before it.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed added that people are agitated and urging others to ‘die abroad but not come back to Pakistan’.

“10 people are sitting together at the quarantine centres, what sort of quarantine is it?” he said.

The CJP remarked that Pakistan is a very poor country and this aspect is being neglected. The general impression is that the resources are not in the hands of relevant people, he added.

“Everything is not about money, do not base this on money… Money is not important, humans are.”

He observed that there are resources present to facilitate the public but they are not performing to their maximum potential.

The apex court stated that the NDMA is working primarily in cities but not in far-flung villages.

The NDMA chairman briefed the court regarding the government's measures.

The court emphasized that the country should be self-sufficient in the production of safety gear, to which the NDMA chairman responded that Pakistan is producing one million kits per month.

The apex court subsequently adjourned the hearing until June 8.