Share:

ISLAMABAD - After winning our hearts with a brilliant performance in Ehd e Wafa, Wahaj Ali is ready to light up our screens once again in the soon to be aired drama, ‘BikhrayMoti’ opposite the gorgeous NeelumMunir.Produced under the banner of Next Level Entertainment and directed by ShahidShafaat, who has directed blockbuster projects like Dil Mom Ka Diya &SurkhChandni. The cast of the serial also includes Yasir Nawaz, Nausheen Shah, SaleemMairaj&Waseem Abbas in pivotal roles.“BikhrayMoti is a very different project from Ehd e Wafa, and that’s is what excited me to sign up for it,” stated Wahaj Ali. “Additionally it was an honor to get a chance to work with the SaminaHumayun Saeed, Sana Shahnawaz&ShahidShafaat dream team.”Wahaj Ali has been making waves with his performances and has starred in three back to back brilliant dramas in 2019, including; Haiwan and Ehd-e-Wafa. He has proved his mettle as an actor with his acting prowess and effervescent charm. With his range and potential to play diverse roles, the anticipations are high from ‘BikhrayMoti’.