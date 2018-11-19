Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf-led coalition government has directed all the federal ministers to furnish progress report about the functioning of their respective ministries so that a comprehensive report on government’s achievements in 100 days in power could be prepared.

Government officials informed that report would formally be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself and in this connection a function would be organised at the Convention Centre on Nov.29 where Premier Khan would spell out the future course of action about his government besides the targets the government had achieved in first 100 days in power.

PTI government had given a roadmap for first 100 days in power and had set some ambitious targets which could not be materialised so far and now keeping in view the ground realities the PTI leadership has tilted their stance and now they are saying that in 100 days the government has to set the priorities and give direction which they have successfully managed.

Insiders in PTI said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would give the progress report of his government over the past 100 days and the monstrous challenges before them when they took over the reins of power.

He would make the mention of economic challenge which was enormous and seemed unsurpassable but with tireless efforts the government’s economic team had managed it to a great extent and in coming months things would change for better.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan would also be presenting their progress report in first 100 days in power and in this connection similar type of reports would also be launched at provincial level as well.

In the report to be presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be giving details of the targets the government had met or at least put the things in right direction.