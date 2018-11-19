Share:

GILGIT - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the government on Sunday saying it had taken more than 100 U-turns before completion of its first 100 days.

Speaking at a rally here at polo ground, the PPP chairman said members of the ruling party didn’t know anything other than engaging in altercation with opponents.

“Consultation, tolerance and parliamentary ethics will not work in ‘Naya Pakistan’, rather whatever Khan Sahib will say only that will happen,” he lambasted.

Bilawal said his relationship with this valley spanned over three generations and he inherited the love for Gilgit-Baltistan from his mother and grandfather.

He vowed to keep struggling for strengthening Pakistan and putting an end to exploitation of masses.

“My struggle is your struggle. This is a struggle for the rule of the people,” the PPP chairman said, urging the masses to support him the way they supported former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He noted that ZA Bhutto supported oppressed people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“People’s Party gifted you Karakoram Highway and subsidy on wheat,” Bilwal said. “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto established Civil Secretariat here, brought judicial reforms.”

Criticising the former and incumbent governments in the centre, he said the former government continued attacking Gilgit-Baltistan’s autonomy, whereas a change was being promised nowadays.

“Your fund was reduced in the beginning of this change. Rs4 billion were cut from Gilgit-Baltistan fund and 18 projects were scrapped,” the PPP chairman told participants.

“The subsidy on wheat was ended and the quantity of flour that previously cost Rs1200 now costs Rs3000.”

He said the current rulers promised 10 million jobs, but they were depriving the masses of employment. “They promised five million houses, but instead they are razing mud houses and shops.”

Bilawal said the economy was headed towards a collapse, while inflation was at its peak. “What kind of ‘Naya Pakistan’ is this which is taking us to economic downfall,” he asked.

“After coming into power, we will make your democratic and legal rights a reality,” PPP Chairperson Bilawal told supporters in Gilgit on Sunday.

“I will foster the relationship Zulfikar Ali Bhutto created with the people of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he vowed, adding that his struggle was the struggle of the people. He said he believed the people of Gilgit will support the PPP. The PPP gave Gilgit-Baltistan the status of an administrative province, he added. “In Naya Pakistan our lives and properties are not safe,” he said.

The PPP head said that the people wanted to build a Naya Pakistan had shaken the country’s foundations.

The premier used to talk about committing suicide rather than taking more loans before he took power, but now they were celebrating securing loans, lamented Bilawal.

Criticising the PTI government, he said that roti was being sold for Rs10 and naan for Rs15. “This is Naya Pakistan,” he said.

Bilawal said that GB was neglected in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and added that the PPP will compensate the people when they will come into power.

He urged the masses to support PPP for their constitutional rights and added that his party will make their dream come true.

PPP cannot use Sindh card: PTI

Responding to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism, Punjab Senior Minister for Local Government and Community Development Aleem Khan on Sunday stated that PPP couldn’t use Sindh card anymore for the purpose of blackmailing.

Taking a jibe at Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he stated that Bilawal could not hide corruption of PPP. “Bilawal Bhutto should remember that masses don’t give votes for money laundering”, the Senior Minister was quoted as stating in a statement issued in Lahore.

He went on to state that forefathers of Bilawal had deceived masses with slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’. He said that “Masses want accountability of wealth stashed in Swiss banks”.