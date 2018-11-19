Share:

JACOBABAD - A mother-of-two-kids was allegedly gunned down by her brother-in-law on suspicion of having illicit relations with her relative namely Roshan Ali Jakhrani at village Azeem Jakhrani, in the precinct of Mouladad Police Station, some 35 kilometers off, here on Sunday morning.

Manzoor Ali Soomro, an official of concerned police station, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that suspect namely Sher Ali Jakhrani shot his sister-in-law identified as Shaharbano, of 35, wife of Mian Bakhsh Jakhrani, mother of two kids, dead over pretext of Karo-Kari and accused Roshan Ali Jakhrani for having illicit relations with his sister-in-law and managed to escape. Following on the information, area police rushed to the spot and moved the body to District Headquarter Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and handed over to her relatives after conducting autopsy.

Area police have lodged a case [68/2018] under concerned sections on the behalf of state at above mentioned police station and have succeeded in arresting accused Sher Ali Jakhrani and recovered weapons used in murder. A large number of women have been killing over pretext of Karo Kari in Sindh especially Northern Sindh including Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and others of Sindh for a long and such practice of honour killing should be stopped.