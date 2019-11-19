Share:

KARACHI - The Excise Department Sindh has intensified their operations against the drug dealers and seized 40 kilograms of opium and three and a half kilograms of heroin in two separate operations and seized a truck as well.

According to details, during the first operation, a search for a suspicious truck number C1505 at Wardak pump near Kishore checkpoint, Shamsuddin Chachar, an excise inspector, recovered 40 kilograms of opium and arrested two suspects Zaheer Khan and Nasir Khan while the truck, used in crime , was also impounded. In another operation, the Jacoababad Excise Police, under the Inspector Gul Mohammad Bhutto, arrested drug dealer Mujahid Dhani and recovered 3.5 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

Investigation has been initiated by registering cases against the accused.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Secretary, Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, and Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui praised the officers and officials who participated in these operations, and expressed their hope they would thwart the efforts of drug dealers in the same way in future as well.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that every effort should be made by the officers and staff deployed at the border check posts to foil every attempt to bring drugs into Sindh and to save young generation from the menace of the drugs.