Muzffargarh-Fourth Thal Desert Rally 2019 ended here on Monday with a concluding ceremony held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh.

The main winner in prepared Category Asif Fazal covered 192 kilometre track in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 43 seconds whereas Zain Mehmood remained second and M Jaffar third. In B category Nauman Khan remained first, Amir Magsi second and Umer Parvaiz third; in category C, Mian Rafiq was first, Nadeem Khan second and Gohar Sangi third; in D category Zafar Baloch was first, Beerwagh Mazari second and Umer Iqbal third.

Stock category Female, Salma Khan Marwat remained first, Stock Category A Nausherwan Tiwana first, Zohaib Jadoon second and Mian Shabbir third; B category, Sultan Bahadur Aziz was first, Usman Iqbal second and Dawood Abbasi third; in Category C stock, Asad Marwat was first, Mubeen Ahmad Alam second and Babar Ejaz third.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti addressed the ceremony and said that sports promotion had been first priority of the govt.

Commissioner Mudasar Riaz appreciated the services of administration and district police for peaceful and secured event in the district and provided public with healthy activity. Ali Shehzad declared fourth Desert Jeep Rally is a historic occasion. MPA Sardaar Auon Hameed Dogar said that jeep rally has been a great event in the district in south Punjab. Ali Shehzad, MD Tourism Tanveer Jamal, GM Tourism Mohsin Jabbar, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar and Athar Khakwani were also present.