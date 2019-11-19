Share:

Iranian Army Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi on Tuesday met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa on ways to bolster military cooperation, official news agency IRNA reported.

During the meeting held in Tehran, Mousavi called for further cooperation between Iran and Pakistan as the two sides enjoy considerable religious commonalities, according to the report.

He also underscored the need to exchange military academy students in order to strengthen their military ties.

For his part, Bajwa said his country is willing to develop relations with Iran in all areas.

He added that with shared interests, the two neighbors should strengthen their cooperation and interaction so as to tackle their common threats.

The two countries have long expressed a desire to build closer relations. However, as a result of Pakistan's close relations with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan's relationship with Iran is often put under strain.