Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday arrived Tehran on an official visit, the military spokesperson said.

In a Twitter statement, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that COAS met Major General Mohammad Hossein, Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces.

“Both discussed regional security environment, efforts for regional peace and stability and Pak-Iran Border Security Mechanism.”

Pakistan, Iran military chiefs discuss border security issues

DG ISPR in a separate statement said Commander Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler also met with General Bajwa in Rawalpindi before latter’s departure to Iran.

“Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed,” he said.

He added that the visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army for bringing peace and stability in the region.