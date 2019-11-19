Share:

Lahore - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, mourned the death of his brother Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday.

“Today I lost my brother and friend, one of the most loyal and respectful persons in the country, and one of its national figures, he worked with the late Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, in establishing the Union and serving its people. May God bless the soul of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, and grant him paradise, and grant him all the strength to endure and persevere,” Khaleej Times reported Sheikh Mohamed as saying.