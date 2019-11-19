Share:

SAHIWAL - Two children including six-month-old baby girl have died due to alleged negligence of doctors in administering oxygen to victim in District Headquarter Teaching Hospital Sahiwal.

According to media reports, following the death of the baby girl belonged to Pakpattan, the heirs blocked Noor Shah Road to record protest.

They alleged that the baby girl died due to negligence of doctors. The family member demanded that action should be taken against those found responsible of negligence.

According to MS DHQ Dr Basharat, there is no dearth of oxygen in the hospital and the doctors might have shown negligence in administering oxygen.

He claimed that investigation has been started and legal action will be taken against those found negligent.