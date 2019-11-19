Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Martial Arts Association’s (PMAA) ‘7th self defense workshop’ concluded here at University of Home Economics Lahore (UHEL) the other day, which was the sequel of PMAA’s “Martial Arts for Peace Program” where a huge number of students were taught scenario-based practical and effective techniques of karate, Aikido, Hapkido and Krav Maga. In the second phase of workshop, PMAA chief Anwar Mohiudin taught knife, pistol and assault rifle disarm techniques. Anwar told the participants that when an assailant holds gun at your head and says “hands up”, it means your life is safe for a while, the assailant might have some demands, your mobile, bag, watch or money, you have enough time to retaliate. But you need to control your reflexes as you can easily disarm the weapon, remember one thing “never be panic”. During the closing ceremony of the workshop, the participants had demonstrated what they learnt in previous five days. In her speech, Home Economics University Principal Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said: “It is time to raise awareness in youth to be skilled in self defense. We will always support PMAA’s initiatives in this regard.” Takahiro Tamura, the Counselor of Embassy of Japan, who came especially from Islamabad to attend this event, said, “Japanese Martial Arts helps not only in dangerous situation at the street but also helps overcome the difficult situations in daily life. The PMAA doing tremendous job to empower youth of Pakistan and they are spreading the soft and true image of the country worldwide.” PMAA chief said, “We are striving for a healthy, peaceful and fearless youth through Martial Arts. Kyokushin karate and kickboxing are our prime sports and we promote these sports in Pakistan, introduced several international players so far but fighting against terrorism, bullying and harassment is our national and social objective and we are simultaneously working on both edges.”