Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan on Monday expressed displeasure with non-implementation of Section 13 of the Family Courts Act 1964. As per notification issued by Directorate of District Judiciary Director General Ashtar Abbas, the LHC chief justice directed all judges of the district judiciary to ensure strict observance of the law in letter and spirit. Section 13(1) of the Family Courts, 1964 provides “the Family Court shall pass a decree in such form and in such manner as may be prescribed, and shall enter its particulars in the prescribed register”. Further, Section 13(2) of the Act ibid provides that “if any money is paid or any property is delivered in the presence of the Family Court, in satisfaction of the decree, it shall enter the fact of payment or the delivery of property as the case may be, in the aforesaid register”.