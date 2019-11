Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has been approached by a citizen for annulment of the so-called Plan-B announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman under which his party workers are blocking many important roads. The petitioner said the plan was in conflict with Article 15 of the Constitution. He said the government was duty-bound to protect all rights of its citizens. The court issued notice to the federal government and others.