ISLAMABAD - The military spokesperson on Monday dispelled the impression that the government and the army have differences over some issues.

Talking to a private TV channel, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said, “PM [Imran Khan] and Army Chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] are on the same page.”

Since last week, rumours have been doing the round that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had developed differences with the army over certain issues confronting the country.

Speculations were also rife about a special meeting of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The DG ISPR said that the PM was in contact with the COAS. Such meetings used to take place as and when required, he said, adding that some meetings are made public and others are not. He said that the army had no second opinion on the matters related to government. “It is important for the development of the country that army chief and PM should remain in contact.”

DG ISPR also said that it was the constitutional requirement for the army to support the democratic government.