John Boyega is sad to say goodbye to ‘Star Wars’

LOS ANGELES (CM): The 27-year-old actor has played Finn in the new trilogy of films but will make his final appearance in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.

When asked if leaving the sci-fi franchise was bittersweet, John told Total Film magazine: ‘’Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with.’’

However, John is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of ‘’mystery’’.

He added: ‘’It feels OK, because, with just three films, there’s still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don’t know about him. It feels like, ‘OK, cool. It’s a balanced, right time.’

‘’But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I’d be like, ‘I’ll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!’ ‘’ John was ‘’full of confidence’’ shooting ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ because after making two movies in a galaxy far, far away he knew exactly what was expected of him.

He explained: ‘’I stepped onto ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ set as if I was stepping into my kitchen to make breakfast. I was full of confidence. You know everybody in the kitchen. The whole family is there. There are good vibes. Great conversation. You know the day is going to be good.’’

Laura Dern praises ‘brilliantly trusting’ Greta Gerwig

LOS ANGELES (GN): Laura Dern has praised director Greta Gerwig for being ‘’so brilliantly trusting’’ with her adaptation of ‘Little Women’.

The 36-year-old filmmaker is adapting Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel for a new movie due to be released next month, and Laura - who stars as Mary March - has praised Greta for understanding how ‘’revolutionary’’ the original book is in the way that it deals with ‘’different female characters’’.

She said: ‘’She’s so brilliantly trusting of how modern the story is, of how modern Louisa’s writing is, and how clear a revolutionary Louisa was and through these characters, complicated and beautiful different female characters that she wrote, there is a rhythm to the language that she brings that is seemingly messy and joyful and complicated and angry and all of those things, but it’s very strategic.’’

Laura, 52, has also worked with Greta’s real-life partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach on his upcoming movie ‘Marriage Story’, which will also be released next month.

And the actress - who plays Nora Fanshaw in the comedy drama - also praised Noah for bringing a ‘’musicality’’ to the film, which also stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.