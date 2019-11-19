Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday adjourned proceedings into Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail plea in assets beyond means case till November 25.

The court further directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) persecutor to present his arguments on the bail plea the same day as he was unable to properly plead his case today.

“You should have read the apex court rulings before making arguments in the case,” the SHC judge admonished him while giving more time to prepare his case.

Earlier in the day, the defendants’ counsel pleaded that they have submitted all documents with the accountability watchdog but they never investigated any of the accused.

Informing the court of their family assets, brother of the speaker, Agha Masihuddin pleaded that most of their revenue is generated from the land and shops family possessed.

“We have 300 acres of land meant for fish farming and 400 rented houses in Garhi Yasin, an area in Sindh’s Shikarpur district,” said the brother adding that each child in the family also possessed inherited-land of around two acres.