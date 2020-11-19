Share:

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has assured that he would fully support the ICCI in its endeavours for the establishment of a new industrial estate near Islamabad.

He stated this while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) which called on him led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Asad Umar fully endorsed the proposal of ICCI for setting up a new industrial estate near Islamabad and said that he would move a summary of this proposal to the government for approval and materialization of this important project.

He said that the government would try to acquire land under Sec-4 for industrial estate to meet the needs of investors and industrialists of the federal capital.

He said that the current government was fully focused on reviving industrialisation to achieve rapid economic growth and maximum facilitation would be extended to the ICCI for a new industrial zone in the region.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan gave a detailed presentation to Asad Umar on the need of a new industrial estate in the federal capital.

He said that the existing industrial zones in Islamabad have saturated due to which setting up new industrial units in Islamabad was not possible and the potential investors of the region were shifting to other areas that was not good for the local economy.

He urged the government to cooperate in establishing a new industrial zone near Islamabad Airport as this strategic location provided easy access to the airport and motorway.

He also urged the government to consider setting up an export processing zone near Islamabad Airport that would help in boosting exports from the region.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that ICCI would fully support the government in making PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program successful.