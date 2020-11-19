Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a Rs13 billion development package for Faisalabad while addressing exporters and traders in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Giving details, the Chief Minister told them that a host of facilities including roads, parks, sewage and water supply schemes will be started under this package besides improving the health and educational facilities. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also inaugurated a model police station and Kashmir underpass project.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that composite development was the manifesto of the PTI and Punjab had taken the lead in creating ease of doing business. He said the business activities were going on in full swing in the province. “”12 cement factories were working in Punjab before the PTI government. The incumbent government has issued NOCs to five cement factories and 16 more factories will be issued no-objection certificates till December. Similarly, the Punjab government has approved 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs), while notification of 7 SEZs has been issued by the federal government”, he remarked projecting a business-friendly image of the government.

Buzdar said that new model police stations were being established in different parts of the province and land for 101 police stations has also been transferred to the police along with the provision of 600 new vehicles. The government has approved ten thousand recruitments in the police department, he added. He said that the development package was the right of the citizens which has been given to them by the PTI government. “The new Pakistan is being formed and everyone will witness the making of a new and prosperous Pakistan”, he added.

Govt to lift ban

on coal mines lease

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that the government had decided to lift the ban on coal mines’ lease to promote business activities in the province.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association that called on him at his office, the Chief Minister said that the cabinet had also, in principle, approved to lift the ban on renewal of mines’ lease.

The delegation was led by its president Mir Behroz Reki Baloch.

Buzdar further stated that different options will be reviewed for brick-kilns, including the adoption of zigzag technology, to promote environment-friendly technology. He directed the Secretaries of Mines and Environment Departments to submit a report about the use of alternate technology for brick-kilns. The mining sector will be extended full support by the provincial government as minerals potential can help boost the economy. He said the government had taken steps to overcome smog as it had emerged as a major environmental issue.

Members of the delegation thanked the Chief Minister for taking timely decisions for the solution of their problems. “You have taken timely steps to solve the problems and this would boost the mines sector”, they added. Secretaries of mines & minerals and environment protection departments, DG mines and others were also present.

