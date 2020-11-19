Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed Narowal Sport City Complex (NSCC) reference in the Islamabad Accountability Court against former minister for inter-provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal pertaining to misuse of the authority.

The reference stated that Ahsan Iqbal had managed to spend 90 percent funds of ministry of inter provincial coordination in Narowal to get political benefits. Being the then minister of inter-provincial coordination, Ahsan Iqbal illegally included sports city project into PSDP.

The reference further alleged that PML-N’s leader Iqbal spent 59 percent funds on Narowal project in 2013-14, 86% funds in 2014-15, 95% funds in 2015-16 and 98 percent funds in 2017 of the ministry were spent on sports city project.

The reference said that the former minister had allocated these funds just to get political strength in his constituency. It further said that there were sufficient evidence against the accused and prayed the court to initiate a trial against him on these charges.