ISLAMABAD - Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chie of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defense and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces. The visiting dignitary appreciated contributions of Pakistan Army for regional peace and security and its role in training of Qatar’s armed forces.