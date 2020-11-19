Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 54 schemes costing Rs54038.044 million, pertaining to Health, Local Government, MSD, Social Welfare, Water, Industries, Board of Revenue, Roads, DWSS, Sports & Tourism, Urban Development, Finance, Auqaf, E&SE and Higher Education sectors for the uplift of the province.

The approval was issued in PDWP meeting held under the chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through video link. The meeting was attended by members of the PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 61 schemes pertaining to Health, Local Government, MSD, Social Welfare, Water, Industries, Board of Revenue, Estab: & Admin, Roads, DWSS, Sports & Tourism, Urban Development, Finance, Auqaf, E&SE and Higher Education sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 54 schemes, 1 scheme was cleared by PDWP and was recommended for approval of CDWP. 6 schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to the respective departments for rectification.