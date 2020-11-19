Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested 18 outlaws including nine drug peddlers and recovered narcotics, wine and valuables from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that crackdown was underway against drug pushers in Islamabad and both officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

Owing the efforts, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu police station Shokat Aabbasi, Sub-inspectors Muhammad Hanif, Fazal Khaliq along with others that nabbed two drug dealers namely Ali Shabbir and Sulman Ali and recovered 4.1 kilogram hashish from their possession. During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in supplying drugs at various areas of the city, while further investigation is underway from them.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abudul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police station Inspector Arshad Mehmood , SHO Ramna police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, Sub-Inspector Main Shahbaz, Asghar Naz and Muhammad Wajid nabbed four accused including three drug pushers.

They were identified as Shakeel, Khalid Mehmood, Bilal Javed and Azher and police recovered 1.7 kilogram hashish, 25 litres alcohol and stolen mobile phone from their possession, while further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Banigala police arrested two drug pushers namely Muhammad Faizan and Afzal and recovered 117 gram hashish and two wine bottles from their possession. Aabpara police arrested accused Qasir Masih involved in illegally gas filling. Shams Colony police apprehended a drug peddler namely Mir Hakim Khan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested an accused Imran Shokat and recovered138 gram hashish from him. Karachi company police recovered 120 litres alcohol, four canes, 100 empty bottles from a car. While Golra police apprehended five accused Khan Syed, Muhammad Shafique, Sayaal Khan, Muhammad Hayat and Asmat Ullah involved in theft case.

DIG (operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers. He said that strict actions should be ensured against drug mafia as they put the future of youth at stake.