LAHORE-The seeded players on Wednesday advanced to the next round after winning their respective matches in the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2020, being played here at Punjab Tennis Academy.

In men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, top seed Aqeel Khan beat Usman Rafiq 6-1, 6-1. Aqeel started well against Usman and put him under pressure right from word go, thus comfortably won the first set 6-1. The second set proved to be an identical to the first one, where the top seed again showed his class and didn’t allow his opponent play freely and won the set quite easily by 6-1, thus booked berth in the next round.

In other matches of men’s singles, Muzamil Murtaza played well against Hasheesh Kumar and overpowered him with a score of 6-2, 6-3. M Shoaib had to struggle hard to beat seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq 7-6, 6-2. Davis Cupper Shehzad Khan didn’t face much resistance from Syed Nofil Kaleem and won the encounter 6-1, 6-2. Mudassar Murtaza was also in good form and outpaced Ahmad Babar 6-1, 6-3. M Abid, one of the top players of the country, outshone struggling Hassan Riaz 6-2, 6-0. Ahmad Chaudhry defeated Aqib Hayat 6-3, 6-4 while Yousaf Khalil faced tough resistance from Ejaz Khan before winning the encounter 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

In U-18 pre-quarterfinals, M Shoaib routed Bilal Asim 6-3, 6-3, Hamid Israr defeated Uzair Khan 6-4, 6-4, Aqib Hayat beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-3, Semi Zeb outsmarted Hassam Khan 6-4, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad thrashed Shaeel Durab 6-1, 6-1, Farman Shakeel outlasted Nalain Abbas 6-0, 6-3 and Hasheesh Kumar crushed Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-0. In U-14 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-2, 6-3, Hamid Israr outclassed Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 7-5, 7-5 and Ahmad Nael beat Shahsawar 7-5, 6-2.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that very exciting and enthralling matches are being played in the tournament, where players from across the country are exhibiting their prowess and trying to win their respective matches in style. It is worth mentioning here that this event is conducted every year in the memory of Malik’s late son Sheheryar Malik.