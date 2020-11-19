Share:

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the government to provide a complete security to Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A high court bench comprised of Justice K K Agha ordered the Home Department Sindh and Federal Secretary for Ministry of Interior to ensure security arrange-ments for Bilawal Bhutto.

The bench also allowed the PPP chairman to use a car with tinted glass and per-sonal security guards.

The court directed the government to provide comprehensive security to Bilawal Bhutto at public places.

The bench issued these orders while hearing a petition filed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in 2016 about providing him security.

Bilawal Bhutto’s counsel told the court that various security agencies had also is-sued threat alerts for the PPP chairman.

Justice K K Agha observed that it seemed with the reports of agencies that Bilawal Bhutto’s life had security threat. “No further delay is acceptable in such situation,” the Justice said.

“In our view, providing complete security to Bilawal Bhutto is necessary,” the Judge said in the ruling.

In an earlier hearing of the case, the bench had remarked that providing protec-tion and security to every citizen was the responsibility of the state.