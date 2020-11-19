Share:

Muzffargarh - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Muzaffargarh Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shams to review the arrangements for the 5th Thal Jeep Rally. General Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Asher Iqbal Malik, AC Muzaffargarh Rana Shoaib, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Dr. Fayyaz Ali and Deputy Director Agriculture Dr. Shaukat Ali Abid and senior officials of all concerned departments attended this meeting. Arrangements were finalized in the meeting to ensure the successful conduct of the 5th Thal Desert Jeep Rally.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shams said that the district administration was all set to make the Thal Jeep Rally a success as usual. Resources would be utilized. He said that all the concerned departments which had been assigned the duty should take all necessary steps in this regard and there should be no shortcomings. He said that an information cell had been set up at the district level to disseminate information about the Thal Jeep Rally to the media, people and concerned officials.

He said that Tehsil Council, Municipal Corporation, Rescue, Civil Defense Department, Tiger Force and Scouts would also perform their duties and make this event a memorable one as before. On the occasion, General Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Ashar Iqbal Malik informed the meeting that the 3-day Thal Desert Jeep Rally would be held from November 20 to November 22. On the first day of the Jeep Rally, vehicle registration, tagging, medical check would be held on November 20. There will be a qualifying round. On the second day, on November 21, the women’s category and stock category races would be held.

He said that in view of the coronavirus, the participants of the rally would have to follow the corona SOPs in any case.