Share:

KARACHI-Three Shell Tameer entrepreneurs from Pakistan have each taken home one of the 2020 Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Innovators Awards, a global competition that rewards businesses that demonstrate excellence in innovation and gives entrepreneurs a chance to shine on a global platform. This year, Shell LiveWIRE has partnered again with Shell Global Commercial to deliver a competition focused on creating a More Liveable World. Three separate award categories within this theme have been identified: Energy Transition, Environment & Circular Economy, and Local Prosperity. The winner of each category took home a top prize of $20,000, and the two runners-up from each category received a prize of $10,000. In addition, the judges awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award of $10,000 to an enterprise that has significantly contributed to combatting the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19, as part of Shell’s commitment to respond to changing global needs. The award package for all ten winners also included mentoring support from a Shell expert, the opportunity to benefit from Shell market linkages and the possibility to be considered as a vendor to Shell or Shell’s customers.

The winners faced stiff competition, with Shell receiving 136 applications from 15 countries around the world. Twenty-one finalists then had to compete in a public vote, which drew in more than 27,000 votes from over 170 countries.

“Congratulations to the winners. I’m truly impressed by the quality and creativity of the entries,” said Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President, Shell Global Commercial. “In business and in life, we need the innovators and those with passion and drive to solve the problems posed by an increasingly complex world and the multiple challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m glad the winners will receive not just a cash prize, but access to senior Shell experts for mentoring support. Shell was founded on a culture of innovation and ingenuity, and we want to see the Top Ten Innovators’ technologies and solutions thrive in the years to come.”

Habib Haider – Head of External Relations, Shell Pakistan Limited said, “We’re thrilled to see all three of our applicants from Pakistan take home the Top Ten Innovators prize. This is a great opportunity not only to highlight these entrepreneurs globally but also showcases the talent and innovation we see every day across Pakistan.”