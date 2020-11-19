Share:

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away on Thursday, his family sources informed Geo News.

The TLP leader was suffering from fever since the past few days, confirmed family sources.

The development comes a few days after the TLP led a protest at the Faizabad interchange.

Rizvi returned to Lahore after striking a deal with the government to end the protest, he added.

Last year, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had indicted the Rizvi and the party’s patron-in-chief Peer Afzal Qadri and others in a case registered after the TLP’s agitation and protests in the wake of October 2018 acquittal of blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi.

Rizvi and Qadri were also taken into ‘protective custody’ in on November 2018 as a crackdown was initiated against the party’s activists and leaders in all major cities of the country.

The action came after the TLP took to the street after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court, paralysing major cities of Pakistan.