LAKKI MARWAT - Up to 25,000 Siberian cranes are killed or trapped in the country due to excessive hunting, said Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Abdul Halim on Friday.

Speaking at a gathering of hunters in Ghoriwala near Naurang town, Halim said that shooting and live trapping of birds has also separated 25000 more cranes from their pairs. He said that as Bannu division had global fame for hunting and live trapping of cranes.

“But widespread hunting posed a serious threat to the survival of cranes and, therefore, the government had banned hunting,” he maintained.

SDFO Wildlife Lakki Abdul Rehman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The DFO asked the hunters to protect the natural habitats of water and avoid illegal hunting of birds. He reiterated that the wildlife department would ensure curbing the hunting practice at all costs and implement the ban in letter and spirit. “The hunters should act upon the relevant laws. They should extend support to the wildlife department to save cranes and other wildlife species and their natural habitats as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested five wanted criminals during a search operation in Kurrum Par Area.

“Policemen of Dadiwala police station assisted by personnel of Elite Force and Anti Terrorist Squad took part in the offensive against anti-social elements,” said an official.

He said that DPO Ismail Kharak had ordered to launch an operation when he received reports about infiltration of hardened criminals to the area from nearby mountains. The law enforcers, he claimed, arrested five outlaws who were wanted by police in murder and other cases. The arrested criminals included Sardaraz, Shaukat, Umar Hayat, Sadiq Ali and Kifayatullah, he maintained.

BAZINJO ASKS POLITICAL FORCES TO SAVE DEMOCRACY

Staff Reporter from Chakwal adds: National Party President Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bazinjo has said that election is the basic of democracy, however, the next general elections would be a futile exercise with introducing effective election reforms in the country.

He urged all political and parliamentary parties to adopt the 19th constitution amendment in order to ensure powerful and independent Election Commission of Pakistan.

He claimed that sit-ins and big processions can’t change the government. However, he said that if the system is to be reformed then all political parties must have to come into parliament to discuss national issues.

He was speaking at the reception given his honor by renowned industrialist Ch. Mazhar Hussain Pinwal. Punjab National Party President Ayub malik was also accompanying Bazinjo.

Bazinjo was confident that the people of Pakistan and parliament would resolve the current political crisis in the country.

He further said that political forces must have to deliver in order to stop unconstitutional intervention in the government affairs. He also said that the people of Pakistan are with democracy and they have given a very clear message that the change would come only with the force of vote.