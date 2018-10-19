Share:

Karachi - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Thursday arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their boat from the Arabian Sea for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

The PMSA later handed the custody of the arrested Indian fishermen over to the Docks police station for further legal proceedings where the police registered the cases against them under the fisheries and foreign acts. According to PMSA spokesperson, the Indian fishermen were initially warned to leave the Pakistani territorial waters and the PMSA ships and speed boats took action against them after they refused to leave the Pakistani waters. According to Docks SHO Pervez Solangi, cases against them were registered while the Indian fishermen arrested will be presented in court today and later they would be sent to District Jail, Malir. Separately, law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over 35 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city here on Thursday.

Sindh Rangers troops in a dive against the criminal elements conducted targeted raids and operations in different parts of the city while arrested suspects involved in Lyari gang-war, street-crimes, robberies and drug peddling.

According to details, Rangers conducted targeted operations in the areas including Gabol Town, Nabi Baksh, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Garden. The accused persons arrested were including Danish Ahmed, Waleed, Zubair, Saleem, Furqan Ahmed, and Basheer Ahmed involved in street-crimes and robberies. a suspect Mansoor Ali arrested was found to be a member of Lyari gang-war involved in drug peddling and other criminal activities. The accused persons were later handed over to the police for legal formalities.

On the other side, PIB police have arrested two target killers including Liaqat Bajori and Bashir. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various criminal activities including in the murders, extortion and street crimes. The accused persons were recently killed a notorious drug paddlers Darwesh in the locality over personal dispute. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

Shah Latif police conducted search operation in the locality while arrested drug-peddlers including Sohail Abbas and Jahanzaib, recovered drugs from their possession while arrested a suspect Muhammad Samiullah while recovered weapons from his possession.

Super Market Police raided in C-Area Graveyard arrested two suspects Sheraz and Tanveer Ahmed involved in street-crimes, recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

Jackson police during conducted a raid and arrested six outlaws including Waheed, Sultan, Rizwan, Jahangir, Zakir and Shehzad while recovered weapons, narcotics and other illegal substance.

Surjani Town Police claimed to have arrested seven Gutka sellers including Rashid, Akmal, Shahzad, Yameen, Adnan, Hamid and Sajjad while confiscated huge quantity of Gutka.

Sachal Police have arrested suspects Toqeer and Faisal while recovered weapons from their possession. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes.

Memon Goth police have arrested 15 suspects in raid conducted in Ramzan Farm House. During course of investigation police found that the suspects arrested have criminal background while investigation is in process. Pirabad Police have arrested a drug-peddler Firdous Siraj in a raid while recovered huge amount of drugs from the possession.