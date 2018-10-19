Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The wildlife department employees foiled a bid to smuggle falcons from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seized the birds from a passenger bus on Thursday.

Divisional forest officer wildlife Rehmatullah Khan Marwat told The Nation that after receiving information about the possible attempt of birds smuggling he formed a team headed by range officer Mir Aslam Khan and tasked it to foil the bid at all costs.

He said that the team seized three falcons from a passenger bus at Wanda Banochi checkpost near Darra Pezu town.

“The bus was going to Peshawar from Multan,” maintained the official, adding that the birds were kept in wooden boxes concealed in hidden parts of the vehicle. He said that a case was registered against the driver under relevant sections of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

Marwat said that conservation of wildlife was the national duty of citizens and that the officials and staffers of the department would leave no stone unturned to protect animals and birds and to raise awareness about their conservation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Bannu Muhammad Karim Khan has called upon the policemen to extend all out assistance to the people to solve their day to day affairs under one window style at the police assistance line.

During a visit to the police lines at the district headquarters complex Tajazai the other day, the regional police chief said that PAL and other initiatives introduced by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police had helped win the confidence of general public.

“These initiatives also bridged the gap between police force and people besides producing positive results,” he maintained. DPO Lakki Marwat Asif Gohar also accompanied him.

Karim visited police assistance lines, dispute resolution council, police access service and other facilities at the police lines and appreciated the cops posted there for their performance. “The police assistance line has provided the people with opportunity to get their day to day affairs resolved under an umbrella,” he added. He said that people are also approaching the dispute resolution councils to get their petty disputes resolved without any litigation. He said that promotion of peace and harmony was also on the credit of dispute resolution councils. The RPO directed the subordinate officials and cops to accelerate campaign against criminals’ gangs and proclaimed offenders and cleanse the district from crimes and all sorts of vices.