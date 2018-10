Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized all necessary arrangements for holding a by-election on a vacant seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PK-71 on Sunday.

A spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Ahmad told that five candidates are in the run. They include Zulfiqar Khan of PTI, Salahuddin of ANP and three independent, Radio Pakistan reported.

The seat became vacant after Shah Farman was appointed as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.