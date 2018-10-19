Share:

Islamabad - The ministry of federal education failed in maintaining balance and discouraging nepotism while short listing nine names for three public sector universities of the city, The Nation learned on Thursday.

The University of Quaid-i-Azam (QAU), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and International Islamic University (IIU) are without an in-charge to run the university affairs. The ministry had initiated the process of selection of heads in March this year.

According to the documents, the shot-listed names for QAU included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid and Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan.

For AIOU, the three candidates were Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum, Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali and Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai. The final three names for IIU include Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai,Prof. Dr. Abbas Chaudhry and Prof Dr. Zabita Shinwari.

Sources said that the top of the list name for QAU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali has also been placed 2nd for AIOU also. The candidate is current VC of Government College University Faisalabad and nephew of Syed Babar Ali, an eminent businessman.

Syed Babar Ali had headed the committee comprised for the selection of current chairman Prof. Dr. Tariq Banuri. Dr. Tariq Banuri was later the member of selection committee formed for the short-listing and interviewing of the candidates.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid, the second in list for QAU, had earlier served as Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. While Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmed Khan, in third position, had served as VC in University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Prof. Dr. Iqrar who led the university twice was accused of his strong political lobbying and maladministration at University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Sources said that in the candidates’ list for AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the current VC of University of Gujrat, was placed on top. However, had faced allegations of financial misappropriation at University of Arid Agriculture Rawalpindi, and was removed from the institute.

Sources also said that the second name which has been repeated and shortlisted is of Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, who recently retired from the post of rector at IIU.

“Dr. Masoom Yasinzai name is 3rd in the list of AIOU and top in IIU again,” sources said.

IIU has faced severe administrative and financial crises in last four years where students, faculty and staff have protested against malpractices, poor administration and low education standards in the university.

The second name in the list for IIU is Prof. Dr. Abbas Chaudhry, while the third is Prof. Dr. Zabita Khan Shinwar of QAU.

The ministry had sent nine names, 03, against each university keeping the priority in numbers. The summary was sent to the Prime Minister (PM) for the selection of final three names, one against each university on which the President had to sign.

Document available with The Nation said “ The search committee in its meeting held on 26th September, 2018 approved the criteria for short listing and constituted a committee headed by chairman HEC for short listing of the candidates. The search committee also formed a 03 member selection board headed by Chairman/Minister for federal Education and Professional Training”.

The committee shortlisted 28 candidates for interview and interviewed them on 3rd, 4th and 5th September, 2018.

Secretary Arshad Mirza was not available for comments.

Spokesperson ministry for Education said that the process for the appointment of VCs/rector is complete and the ministry will soon announce the names finalized.