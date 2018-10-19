Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday termed PTI as 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Intiqam' for what he accused the rival party of indulging in 'revenge politics.'

Speaking to media here, Bilawal said the way opposition leader was arrested created more doubts about intentions of the government. “I don't defend Shehbaz Sharif, but the PPP had already buried the revenge politics, which is now again springing up," he stated.

Bilawal said the opposition leader was detained a few days before by-elections and registration of political cases against him raise suspicions after one another. He said major terror incidents struck Pakistan after Oct 2007, but none of the victims got justice.

The PPP chairperson said no investigation took place regarding terror strikes during the election days. He said he also raised voice against such incidents in the National Assembly session.

He maintained that struggle of his party would continue for strengthening of democracy in the country. He recalled that crime scene where Benazir Bhutto embraced martyrdom was washed in no time to erase all proof that could lead to catch the perpetrators of the attack.

Bilawal claimed that it was evident on all fronts that the government had failed. He accused the prime minister of secretly meeting with National Accountability Bureau officials. "The PTI is indulging in politics of revenge, which is against the democratic norms," he added.