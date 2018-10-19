Share:

BISHKEK - The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS SCO) has set up a secure communications channel for the exchange of information between intelligence services of the member nations, Sergei Smirnov, the first deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), said Thursday.

The 33rd meeting of RATS SCO is taking place in Bishkek. The Russian delegation is led by Smirnov. "Finally, we have completed the work on creation of a secure communications channel. A very important issue for us is expansion of our databases," Smirnov said after the RATS SCO meeting. The anti-terrorist structure has also worked out methodological recommendations on questioning individuals suspected of having ties to int’l terrorist and extremist organizations, he added. SCO, established in 2001, comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as permanent members, while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold observer status.

The SCO states cooperate on a number of areas, including economy, security, culture and science.