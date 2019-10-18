Share:

WAH CANTT - Two persons were abducted in separate incidents in Taxila and Wah police station limits respectively on Friday. In first incident, Shahid has reported to Taxila Police that his teenaged niece was abducted by unknown persons. Saif has reported to Wah Police that his son Kashif was abducted by unknown persons.

Meanwhile, two armed bandits equipped with pistols snatched motorcycle rickshaw from Kaleem in limits of Wah Police station while two armed bandits snatched motorcycle, cash and cell phone from Jehanzaib in limits of Taxila Police station and fled from scene. Four armed persons equipped with different weapons entered in to the house of Mohsin Afzal in same police station limits and made hostage his all family members. Later, the armed bandits searched the house and escaped with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.