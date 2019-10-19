Share:

Karachi - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army maintains high degree of training and physical fitness standards.

He expressed these views while addressing garrison officers participating in Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) Championship in Karachi on Friday, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

During the visit, the COAS also attended the closing ceremony of PACES Championship and witnessed training exercise of mechanised formation, said the ISPR.

While speaking to troops busy in training exercise, General Bajwa maintained that regardless of the advancement in warfare technology the basic traits of soldiering are related to maintaining highest standards of training and physical fitness.

The COAS also addressed the troops on environment and challenges facing the country.

Later, General Bajwa also awarded prizes to winners of Army PACES and Young Soldiers Paces championship. The results declared Gujranwala Corps team as winner of the 8th Army PACES Championship while Engineer Centre team won the 7th Young Soldiers Paces Championship.

Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz accompanied the Army Chief.