LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 will stroll into action today (Saturday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The championship will continue till October 23 and on the concluding day, the finals of different events will take place. The players from across the country will be seen in action in different categories including boys U-18, girls U-18, boys U-18 doubles, boys U-14, girls U-14, boys U-12, boys U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6 and seniors doubles 35 plus.

Former Pakistan No 1 and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is tournament director, said: “The tennis season in Pakistan is in full swing and at one hand, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) under the dynamic leadership of Salim Saifullah Khan has been hosting ITF junior tennis events in Islamabad, whereas the PLTA has continued its legacy of conducting record number of tennis events and this event is also being organised as part of PLTA’s target of holding record number of tennis events and hunting and grooming fresh talent for Pakistan.

Malik thanked the Bank of Punjab for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game and help the PLTA in making this game popular across the country at nursery level.