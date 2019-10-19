Share:

CHITRAL - Centennial Model High School routed Imran Khan Foundation School 2-0 in football match at Chitral Football Stadium under floodlights.

It was for the first time in Chitral history that an official match was played under floodlights, as no other football pitches in the region ever had such facilities. The match was witnessed by around 500 people. Sehat.com.pk organised the event as a part of their #SehatCares CSR initiative, and distributed prizes and trophies among the winning team and runners-up.

DFA Chitral President Zafar Ali Shah, DFA Chitral Patron-in-Chief Hussain Ahmed and Principal of Centennial Model High School, who served as chief guest, attended the match. This marks yet another milestone in football for DFA Chitral, which has already sent a team to play in Spain through Atletico Madrid Academy in Pakistan, and who have provided great talent for selection in the national football team.

DFA Chital patron Hussain Ahmed said: “Chitral is a region, whose football talent is definitely recognized but sadly neglected by the higher football authorities in the country.

We certainly hope that this floodlight facility can spearhead football in the region and invite teams from other parts of the country to compete against local footballing talent.”

Sehat.com.pk Director Marketing Bilal Mumtaz said: “I have consistently been coming to Chitral for the past few years to hold camps through personal efforts. I have seen immense footballing talent in the region and want to do my part to enrich the lives of the youth in this area.”