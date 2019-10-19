Share:

Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) is all set to celebrate the first ever literary festival from Tuesday, 22nd October.

Abdul Wali Khan University would arrange the two day event in collaboration with Center for Social Education and Development.

First of its kind in Mardan and surrounding areas, the Mardan Litfest would have a range of activities including the panel discussion, talks, book launching ceremonies, poetry recital and musical performances. The Festival will mostly focus on the public intellectuals, poets, writers and speakers from Mardan and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would highlight their intellectual and poetic works also.

The activity would also have stalls offering glimpses into the local culture, history and the role that Mardan played in the local civilization.

AWKUM has also partnered with the University College for Women and while working together, both educational institutes would mainstream and promote the women public intellectuals, literati and speakers also. Along with promoting the works of literature, the LitFest also brings in the experts to engage with the university youth on challenges the youth faces in the day and age of internet. The experts from Peshawar and Islamabad would engage with the youth on the challenges of fake news and how to seek entrepreneurial careers via the power and possibilities of internet in Pakistan.