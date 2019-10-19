Share:

Karachi - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khurrum Sher Zaman stated that Bhutto’s followers in Larkana have proved that the system of looting in Sindh cannot continue.

Zaman said this while addressing a press conference at the party secretariat “Insaf House” on Friday. He was accompanied by members of Sindh Assembly Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Seema Zia and PTI leader Imran Siddiqui.

“Just as the people of Karachi broke the idol of fear and voted for PTI in the 2018 general elections, the people of Larkana voted against the oppressive and feudal system, proving that they can no longer tolerate dynastic politics and out-of-date system.

“The defeat of the People’s Party in Larkana includes the curse of a mother whose baby did not receive a dog bite vaccine and the child dies in pain,” he added.

Khurram Sher Zaman congratulated Moazzam Ali Abbasi on his historic victory in PS-11 Larkana. Abbasi fought against the entire Sindh Government machinery. During the by-election campaign, the entire Sindh cabinet including PPP Co-Chair Bilawal Zardari was busy campaigning for its candidate. He added that Sindh Government ministers were tired from campaigning in Larkana by-election, so Sindh Assembly was adjourned today (Friday).

The PPP has brought every sector of Sindh to the brink of destruction. This incompetent Sindh Government could not provide clean water to the people of Sindh, nor provide basic health and sanitation facilities. Medicines for patients are not available at government hospitals throughout the province, including Larkana, he added. Addressing the press conference, PTI leader and Member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi congratulated Mohammed Ali Abbasi and saluted the people of Larkana on the historic victory in the PS-11 by-election.

The people of Larkana on Thursday rejected People’s Party. In the next Sindh elections, defeat will be the destiny of the PPP. The PPP has destroyed education, health and all other sectors in Sindh. The Sindh government of the PPP has no interest in resolving public issues.

“Unless the Sindh’s ministers are bitten by dogs, they will not feel the pain of the people of Sindh. The days of the PPP Sindh government are numbered. The election of Larkana proved that the people of Sindh now want change, and we hope that Allah will soon bring about a change in Sindh,” he added.