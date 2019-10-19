Share:

Karachi - Asking the ‘selectors’ to stop backing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that PPP and other opposition parties had decided to send the government home.

Bilawal, however, did not announce that the party would join Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) long march, and said that PPP would be launching a countrywide campaign at the end of which Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to go home.

“PPP will hold its next gathering in Thar on 23rd, and then in Kashmore on 27th.Then we will enter South Punjab in early November, and after the last public meeting in Kashmir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will be sent home,” he claimed.

Addressing a public gathering here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of Karsaz suicide blasts in which over 150 people lost their lives, PPP chairman said the government had committed grave mistakes, including ‘striking a deal’ on Kashmir and slowing down work on CPEC. “These are grave mistakes, and the time has come to show this government the door,” he said.

Bilawal said that no one wanted to make state institutions controversial, but when the security forces’ personnel would be deployed inside polling stations, then questions will be raised.

“Such methods were not employed even during the times of Zia and Musharraf, but these were employed for the first time in 2018 elections to ensure PTI’s victory,” he said, and added that the same practice was repeated in by-polls in PS-11 on Thursday. “Security forces’ personnel not only tampered with the voters’ lists, but also harassed PPP female voters,” he alleged.

He said that a political storm was brewing in the country as there was consensus among opposition parties that it was time that the PTI government leaves the office. “This could only be averted if the ‘selectors’ withdraw their support for the government,” Bilawal argued.

PPP chairman opined that at a time when masses wanted the government to go, any state institution wanting it to stay would not serve the national interest.

Bilawal said that PPP’s politics for the last one year had been constructive, but unfortunately Imran had no vision and ability to run the country.

He said that Imran had not fulfilled even a single promise he had made during electioneering such as provision of jobs, housing, not approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Not only he borrowed record number of loans from different lenders, including the IMF, but even appointed Fund’s men at top positions in the country,” he added.

He regretted that the prime minister had forgotten the people of Karachi, and said that announcements made such as provision of jobs and installation of a desalination plant in the city did not see light of the day.

Bilawal said that people from every segment of the society were on the roads, protesting for their rights, and if that was allowed to continue then it could result in country becoming a failed state.

He said that ‘incompetency’ of the government was evident by its attempts to gag media and pressurize apex court judges through filing of references against them.

The PPP chairman also raised the issue of victimization of political opponents. “Former president Asif Ali Zardari has not been convicted as yet, but he is still behind bars and is not even allowed to be shifted to a hospital despite recommendations by NAB and prison doctors,” he regretted.

Karsaz tragedy victims:

Bilawal, on the occasion, also remembered those who perished in Karsaz tragedy 12 years back when his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had returned home. “12 years have passed, but the victims still live in our hearts,” he said, and added, “2007 was not only the year of tragedies for us but the entire country.”

Other senior PPP leaders who addressed the gathering included provincial minister Saeed Ghani, Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Sindh chief Nisar Khuhro, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah.

Hundreds of party activists also attended the event, held at Bagh-e-Jinnah, and organised by Karachi chapter of the party amid tight security arrangements.