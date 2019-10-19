Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi will leave for Japan on Sunday on a five-day visit to the country.

The President is undertaking the visit on the invitation of the Japanese government to attend the Enthronement Ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by a large number of Heads of State and Government.

During the visit, the President will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan. Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends and partners. Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products.

Pakistan-Japan cooperative ties have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential for further collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

The visit by the President will further cement the friendly relations between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.