SIALKOT-The entire Sialkot region received heavy rain on Friday, turning the weather colder.

Rain began early Friday morning, continued the whole day intermittently. It remained dark cloudy, with loud thunder of clouds. The cold winds also blew continuously, which made the weather much cold, and forced the people to stay indoor.

Meanwhile, the people have also started using woollies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas after the fresh spell of rain, which has turned the weather cold in Sialkot region.

Meanwhile, the visitors said that the prices of the used woollies for sale in local markets have increased with the advent of the winter season, saying that high prices of the used woollies have worried the poor people who, otherwise, find these used woollies handy to fight winter cold due to low prices.

On the other hand, the sale of the dry fruits has also picked up in the cold weather. The vendors blamed skyrocketing price hike for the high prices of dry fruits this year. The dry fruit vendors have set up stalls along roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas.