KARACHI - 13th anniversary of deadly Karsaz tragedy was observed today.

On this day in 2007, about 180 people were killed as blasts rocked a rally held to accord warm welcome to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto in Karachi.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed the responsibility of the attacks however, no progress has been seen in the case as the bereaved families are still waiting for the justice by the authorities.

Message by Zardari

Former President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari paid rich tributes to the victims of Karsaz tragedy and said that these martyrs paid supreme sacrifices for constitution, democracy and all powerful Parliament and thus wrote a golden chapter in the political history.

Asif Ali Zardari said that such steadfast and dedicated workers are the asset of PPP who sacrificed their lives protecting the life of their leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. They had put their lives on the line. He said that the cause and mission for which great leader had treaded difficult path will be completed at every cost. This is the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her “Jan nisar” that we have a constitution of 1973 fully restored to its original form, provinces got autonomy and parliament was restored.

Former President Zardari said that we have still to make the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality. This day is the day to reiterate our dedication and commitment to democracy and to make this country according to the vision of these martyrs. ‘All powers to the people’ is our slogan and we will never compromise on this principle. We will follow the footsteps of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for strong democracy and to create a decent, progressive and enlightened society. He said that 18th constitution amendment belongs to the people and a link between all the units of this federation called Pakistan.

Message by Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karsaz carnage when over 3 million people’s rally welcoming Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto upon return from exile was bombed twice resulting in martyrdom of 180 PPP workers and injuries to more than 500 thirteen years ago in Karachi.

In a message on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the barbaric attack on democracy-loving people’s reception, the PPP Chairman said his Party workers embraced martyrdom for restoration of democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and elected Parliament, protection of basic human rights of the masses. “This struggle still continues despite umpteenth sacrifices in the form of falling victims to terrorist attacks, fabricated cases, arbitrary arrests and now facing open threats from the puppet selected Prime Minister,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all the democratic political parties and their leadership would be gathering in Karachi tomorrow to pay tribute to their supreme sacrifices of laying down lives for the cause of democracy during the battle against the dictatorship.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an alliance of all the democratic political parties to get rid of all the evils associated with destruction of democracy, economy and foreign policy. “It is time to end the self-centered game of selectors and the selected and empower the electors (people) and the elected (people’s representatives) to save the country and its people from further havoc,” he added.

PPP Chairman pledged that PPP would always remember its martyrs as a source of inspiration for the democratic workers and the people adding that their sacrifices won’t go in vain.