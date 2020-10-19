Share:

SWABI - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that Allah Almighty fulfilled our promises. People were worried about inflation but it would be overcome soon, he said.

Addressing a function in Government College of Management Sciences for Women Kotha here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan took action against the sugar mafia due to which the sugar mafia had increased the price of sugar.

Asad Qaiser said the price of sugar had gone up all over the world. He said some people had hoarded money and the opposition and hoarders had created an artificial crisis to destroy confidence of the people in the government. Action had been taken against all without any discrimination, he added.

He said problem of sugar and flour in the country would be solved soon. “When we came to power, the country’s economy was stagnant from bad to worst and railway was all in deficit.” Imran Khan was forced to go to the IMF, he said.

The NA Speaker said that CPEC would provide employment to the former FATA people. He said he would hold a conference with Afghanistan on the issue.

He said under the leadership of Imran Khan, the country was on the path of development.