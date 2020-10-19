Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has expressed the hope that inflation of essential commodities in the country will be controlled very soon.

Addressing a function in Swabi, he said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken action against the sugar mafia due to which the sugar mafia increased the price of sugar.

Asad Qaiser said that the price of sugar has gone up all over the world.

He said that the opposition and hoarders have created an artificial crisis to discredit the people from the government.

The Speaker said that the problem of sugar and flour in the country will be solved soon.